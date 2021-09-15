Eufaula’s Humminbird plant announces workforce and facility expansion

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula’s Humminbird plant is planning to expand its facility and its workforce. They are looking to add 77 new jobs by early fall, in addition to a multi-million dollar expansion project to increase production and assembly areas by 25%.

“Along with that, we’ll be adding a significant amount of capital in terms of new equipment out of existing facilities so that we can increase capability, increase capacity and make things more efficient,” Craig Packard, General Manager of Hummingbird Eufaula Operations, said.

Eufaula’s Humminbird plant makes marine electronics products, and they’ve grown significantly over the past six years. They are part of Johnson Outdoors Fishing, which is also comprised of Minn Kota and Cannon brands. Humminbird manufactures products including fish finders, multifunction displays, autopilots, ice flashers and cartography products.

This announcement follows a 17,000 square foot addition completed in May 2021, which already increased their warehouse space by 40%.

While many industries have taken a hit due to the pandemic, recreational angling remained a relatively COVID-safe activity. As more folks searched for outdoor hobbies to relieve stress during the past year and a half, the fishing industry has welcomed new enthusiasts.

Packard says the fishing industry provides seasoned anglers and new anglers the “tranquility of getting outdoors” while accommodating social distancing.

“Along with that, our products have brought simplicity, easier use and benefits to create a great fishing experience and bring more anglers into the fold,” Packard said. “All of those combined drive our demand through the roof, which is a great thing.”

Humminbird is planning to break ground sometime in the fourth quarter of this calendar year, and Packard says the project should be completed no later than Dec. 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for new open positions can contact FishingHR@johnsonoutdoors.com or fill out an application at the Alabama State Employment Service located on State Docks Road in Eufaula.