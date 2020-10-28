Eutaw mayor-elect arrested for using title for personal gain, lying to investigators

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski and Tim Reid

Posted: / Updated:

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Eutaw mayor-elect Latasha Johnson has been arrested and indicted by a grand jury for allegedly using her title for personal gain as well as giving false information to investigators.

The charges stem from Johnson’s time as a city councilwoman, according to Green County District Attorney Greg Griggers.

Johnson was elected mayor of Eutaw after defeating incumbent Raymond Steele earlier this month.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

