Eutaw mayor-elect arrested for using title for personal gain, lying to investigators

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Eutaw mayor-elect Latasha Johnson has been arrested and indicted by a grand jury for allegedly using her title for personal gain as well as giving false information to investigators.

BREAKING: Eutaw Mayor elect Latasha Johnson was arrested Tuesday and indicted by a Grand Jury. Greene Co. Alabama District Attorney Greg Griggers says Johnson abused her public office as Eutaw city councilwoman for personal gain and provided false information to investigators pic.twitter.com/b8PzUyITt1 — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 28, 2020

The charges stem from Johnson’s time as a city councilwoman, according to Green County District Attorney Greg Griggers.

Johnson was elected mayor of Eutaw after defeating incumbent Raymond Steele earlier this month.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS