EVENING UPDATE: Alabama at 8,285 COVID-19 cases, 313 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:40/5:40 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 8,285 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 165 new cases since noon.

The virus has now claimed 313 lives, with three new deaths reported since noon.

To date, 1,107 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County remains at 404 cases of the virus since noon.

Chambers County has added one new case of the virus, the county now at 303 cases.

Russell County remains at 63 cases of the virus.

Barbour County now has 47 cases, adding two new cases since noon.

Birmingham’s City Council honored nurses during today’s session, with a 2020 National Nurses Week resolution.

In other news, an Alabama sheriff won’t enforce Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer-At-Home orders in Blount County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.