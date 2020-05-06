EVENING UPDATE: Alabama at 8,691 COVID-19 cases, 343 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 8,691 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 242 new cases reported since noon.

To date, 343 people have died from the virus in Alabama, with four new deaths for the state since noon.

1163 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Lee County has added one new case of the virus since noon, the total for the county now 410 cases.

Chambers County is now at 306 cases, with two new cases since noon.

Russell County is reporting three new cases since noon, the total for the county now 66 cases.

Barbour County remains at 47 cases.

Auburn’s mayor is encouraging Governor Kay Ivey to change the Safer at Home order and begin gradually reopening businesses across Alabama.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.