EVENING UPDATE: Alabama at 9,046 COVID-19 cases, 369 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:53/5:35 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 9,046 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 347 news cases of the virus since noon.

To date, 369 people have died due to the virus, with 22 new deaths since noon.

To date, 1188 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County has added seven new cases of the virus since noon, the total for the county now 417 cases.

Chambers County is now at 308 cases, with two new cases since noon.

Russell County has 69 cases, adding three new cases since noon.

Barbour County is now reporting 51 cases, adding four new cases since noon.

After local Vietnam War veteran Maj. Vince Woodward died to the coronavirus, friends filled his yard with American flags as a tribute to his life and a sign of respect. He and his brother both died within hours of each other due to the virus on May 4.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is blasting legislators for seizing control of the state’s coronavirus relief money. The governor challenged them to spend it wisely and said she won’t call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.

New unemployment claims have leveled off some in Alabama after a record 400,000 people applied for job loss benefits during the coronavirus outbreak. The Alabama Department of Labor reported that nearly 29,000 unemployment claims were filed last week. More than 19,400 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.