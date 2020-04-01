EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases climb past 1,100, Lee County has 83 patients

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The continuing fight to slow the spread of coronavirus across the United States continues state by state and Alabama is no different. Now, more than 1,100 residents in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Just over 1,000 tested positive earlier this afternoon, now that number has gone up to 1,105 with 28 reported dead from the virus. Locally, 83 patients have coronavirus in Lee County and 45 in Chambers County. Russell County still only has one case reported positive for coronavirus.

Across Alabama, more patients are contracting COVID-19, and Dothan has reported its first death from the virus, a patient at Southeast Health.

To help fight the disease and flatten the curve, Phenix City’s Level Design Company will begin producing face shields to distribute to medical workers in the community.

Local non-profit Mercy Med is also holding a community-wide testing event this weekend at Cascade Hills Church to allow other residents of the Chattahoochee Valley a testing opportunity.

In Lee County, the mayors of Opelika and Auburn are both considering implementing stay at home orders as the virus continues to spread county by county.

The economic effects of COVID-19 are hurting the chances of Alabama’s teachers to get raises, according to state Sen. Del Marsh.

While the Olympics have been pushed back to 2021 to accommodate the effects of the coronavirus internationally, the World Games 2021 in Birmingham is now working to avoid the two competitions running against each other next year.