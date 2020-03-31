EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases close to 1,000, 75 in Lee County, 36 in Chambers County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama is still on the rise, now just a few diagnoses away from reaching 1,000 in the state.

At the time of publication, there were 982 positive cases of coronavirus in Alabama, with 75 in Lee County, 36 in Chambers County, and still only one in Russell County. The first report of a case in Russell County came on March 26.

The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to provide regular updates on the number of infected patients in the state, and has made changes to their reporting sites to address the need for more information from county to county, and statewide.

Now in the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, the number of confirmed cases is joined by the number of reported deaths, and the number who have “died from illness.” This change comes after differences in reported numbers between counties and the state were reported in several communities.

Across Alabama, preparedness for coronavirus is still a concern, despite multiple closure orders and updated states of emergency from Governor Kay Ivey. The state received a low score for social distancing efforts, with Alabama residents appearing to some not to be taking the risks seriously.

Nationally, the lack of readiness is a bigger problem. A study made by the University of Washington is predicting things to keep getting worse, with more than 80,000 deaths across the U.S. projected by August.

New strategies are being tested to address the supply and treatment needs for a rapidly spreading coronavirus, including making temporary hospitals across the country just for treating COVID-19 patients.