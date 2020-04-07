EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases now close to 2,200, with 133 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Yellowhammer state continues to fight to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Alabama. While the numbers have been above 2,000 for two days now, they continue to climb higher.

The current statewide total of coronavirus cases in Alabama has reached 2,197, with 271 hopsitalized and 64 dead from COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from earlier today, when the Alabama Department of Health was reporting 2,054 positive cases of coronavirus, with 271 hospitalized.

Locally, Lee County reports 133 patients have tested positive for the virus, while Chambers County reports 102, Russell County shows 12, and Barbour County has three cases so far.

In Phenix City, Ala., the Board of Education has created a new five day meal plan to help students in their school district retain food security. For the next five days, the school district will provide sack lunches to students via a drive-through service.

Governor Kay Ivey continues to work with state and health officials to fight back against the spread of COVID-19. This morning, the “Ribbons of Hope” Campaign started. The campaign was made as a way for Alabama residents to support and pray for medical personnel, first responders, and each other.

Still, as the virus continues to spread, some state health officials are concerned that Alabamians aren’t taking social distancing guidelines seriously. Officials are worried that a hospital surge is on its way and the state may not have enough healthcare workers.