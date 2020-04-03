EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases reach 1,261 statewide, 91 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – While every state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus, different communities in Alabama are coming up with new ways to slow down the infection rate.

By time of publication, Alabama was reporting 1,261 cases of COVID-19, with 32 deaths reported across the state. Locally, the numbers are still going up with Lee County reporting 91 cases, Chambers County reporting 67 cases, and Russell County holding at two cases confirmed.

At noon today, the numbers were slightly lower, with 1,161 cases statewide. 86 of those cases are in Lee County.

While the Alabama Department of Public Health continues to provide updates to case numbers county by county, some more local agencies like the East Alabama Medical Center are no longer giving number updates on patient deaths to coronavirus to avoid confusion.

As state agencies work to prepare themselves for a potential surge of new infections, the Alabama Department of Corrections has announced new measures to address coronavirus in their facilities.

On the community level, the bonds between neighbors continue to play a strong role in keeping spirits up for those on the front lines. EAMC is now accepting online donations to fund feeding the “healthcare heroes” fighting to save Lee County patients from the coronavirus.

Lee County is home to multiple groups giving to fight back against COVID-19, with engineers at Auburn University designing a way to turn CPAP machines into ventilators. Officials say the method is both fast and inexpensive.

The generous spirit shown in Lee County and at Auburn University isn’t confined only to the one county, as UAB Coach Bill Clark and his wife Jennifer made a donation to Meals for Heroes to help feed healthcare workers battling the coronavirus.

A Birmingham police officer gave back to some of the more vulnerable residents in her community by buying food for the homeless as organizations that normally gave food items are shut down due to coronavirus restrictions.

In Russell County, inmates are finding new ways to talk with the outside world in the time of social distancing, using Skype to attend hearings.