EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases reach 5,078, with 311 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s fight against the spread continues, as the number of cases across creep higher, county by county.

As of 7/6 p.m. CDT, there are 5,078 confirmed cases in the state. 164 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 641 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment, to date.

In Lee County, there are 311 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 257, with 41 in Russell County, and 22 in Barbour County. Those numbers have increased since the most recent noon update.

A Salem man has started making face shields for medical workers at the East Alabama Medical Center, with the ability to make 96 a day as of Friday.

Birmingham’s City Council President called on state officials to release COVID-19 data by zip code as Jefferson County’s number of coronavirus cases inches closer and closer to 700.

Over the weekend, three inmates in Alabama Department of Corrections custody tested positive for coronavirus, two at St. Clair County Jail and one at Bullock County Jail. One of the cases at St. Clair County Jail could be the first inmate death to COVID-19 in the state.

The Alabama Department of Labor says they have disbursed $164 million in COVID-19 related unemployment benefits. A large portion of the funds come from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, a stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.