EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases reach 923, 71 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama continues to climb, with the Alabama Department of Public Health reporting numbers now at 923 and for the first time, an employee of the ADPH has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on March 30, the number of cases in the state had reached 831, with 57 cases confirmed in Lee County and 28 in Chambers County. Now those numbers have gone up, with 71 cases in Lee County alone, and 33 in Chambers County.

Locally, there is still only one case reported in Russell County.

The East Alabama Medical Center continues to treat patients who have tested positive for the virus, but Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed that five coronavirus patients had died from the disease at EAMC on March 28.

A statewide Public Health Emergency has Alabama cities closing public recreational facilities and limiting access to public parks, the order added on March 27 as Governor Kay Ivey amended the statewide orders already in place that closed state beaches and nonessential businesses.

Across the country, the number of infections rises and President Donald Trump moved to extend social distancing guidelines in place until April 30 as the virus spreads.