EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases rise above 600, 53 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama is still climbing across multiple counties. As a result, the state continues its efforts to contain and reduce the risk of infection and the effects it could have on Alabama.

At time of publication, 639 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 567 at noon on March 27. This morning, the Mobile County Health Department confirmed the county’s first death to coronavirus, bringing the state total to four.

In Lee County alone, there are 53 patients confirmed to have coronavirus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Updates are coming constantly on the ADPH Coronavirus Dashboard to track the spread of the virus across Alabama.

State elected officials and health leaders continue to urge Alabama’s residents to take the dangers of the coronavirus seriously, as it continues to sweep across the state, and country.

At a press conference earlier on March 27, Governor Kay Ivey said she believed the state would make it through this difficult time, but could only do so if they worked together to fight the virus.

“As you know, this pandemic is a global crisis but it is not something that cannot be managed. We will use a measured and balanced approach to address this crisis. Unfortunately there is no instruction manual on how to do this, yes it will be hard but I am more confident than ever that we will get through this together. That’s why from this point forward, I want all of us to think of this as Together Alabama,” Ivey said.

The governor then urged residents in the state to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the state’s beaches remain closed and schools have switched to online learning to help in the effort and limit social gatherings.