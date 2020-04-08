EVENING UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus numbers just shy of 2,500, now with almost 200 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus continues even as the state reports continually higher numbers. Now, with almost 2,500 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, different groups around the state are working on solutions to slow down the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of the latest noon update, Alabama was reporting 2,241 cases statewide, with 135 in Lee County, 105 in Chambers County, 13 in Russell County, and three in Barbour County.

This evening’s most recent numbers are showing Alabama now has 2,499 cases in the state, with 314 who have been hospitalized. Locally, Lee County has 190 cases, while Chambers County has 140, Russell County has 14, and Barbour County is still reporting three so far.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

In Lee County, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed an executive order closing all public parks and outdoor recreation facilities such as baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, outdoor playgrounds and basketball courts, pickleball courts, golf disk courses, picnic areas, walking trails, and dog parks.

The Auburn University engineering team working on creating a CPAP-to-ventilator device passed a live-use test on a 200 pound Boer goat, pushing it forward to the next phase of development. The team is now working on a way to double the device’s pressurization capacity. The project’s goal is to help relieve stress on hospital supply needs by meeting the demand for additional ventilators.

In sadder news, the Lee County Coroner confirmed the deaths of residents living at Opelika’s Arbor Springs nursing home who have died from COVID-19 infections. The ADPH was notified by Coroner Buddy Harris.

A veterans home resident in Alexander City tested positive for coronavirus. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the news to WDHN earlier this afternoon.

In Lanett, multiple City Hall employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy says the City Hall closed at noon with the news, though they had already planned on closing for sanitation on April 10.