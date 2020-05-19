EVENING UPDATE: Alabama DPH reports 12,376 cases of COVID-19 statewide, 450 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 12,376 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 43 news cases since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 504 Alabamians with eight new deaths reported since noon.

To date, 1,461 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County remains at 450 cases of the virus.

Chambers County is still at 329 cases of the virus.

Russell County stands at 109 cases of the virus.

Barbour County has added one new case of the virus, with the total for the county now 90 cases.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller amended his executive order, increasing the capacity for retail and grocery stores to 50 percent of their maximum occupancy.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.