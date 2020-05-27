EVENING UPDATE: Alabama DPH reports 16,032 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 526 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 16,032 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 257 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 583 people, with two new deaths reported since noon.

To date, 1,741 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County now has 526 cases, with three new cases since noon.

Chambers County has two new cases of the virus, the total for the county now 340 cases.

Russell County now has 148 cases, with four new cases reported.

Barbour County has added four new cases of the virus, the total now 130 cases.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 7,951 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.