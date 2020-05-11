EVENING UPDATE: Alabama hits 10k cases of COVID-19, 428 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama officially began its reopening process for salons, restaurants, bars, and gyms, following Governor Kay Ivey’s amendments to the Safer-at-Home order last week.

As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,009 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 56 new cases reported since noon.

So far, 401 people have died due to the virus.

To date, 1,256 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County has added one new case of the virus since noon, the total for the county now 428 cases.

Chambers County remains at 316 cases of the virus.

Russell County is now at 80 cases, the county adding one new case since noon.

Barbour County is still at 61 cases of the virus.

Phenix City’s Central High School will host five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

Today, Alabama began its reopening process, with bars, restaurants, salons, and gyms reopening.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.