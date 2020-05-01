EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now 7,158 cases of COVID-19, remains at 279 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases has continued to increase, though the number of Alabamians testing positive day to day has slowed.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased. As of 6:35/5:35 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 7,158 cases of coronavirus statewide, adding 73 new cases of the virus since noon.

The death toll from the virus remains at 279 people.

Lee County remains at 388 cases of COVID-19 since noon.

Chambers County also has not added any new cases since noon and remains at 288.

Russell County now has 60 cases of the virus, adding three new cases since noon.

Barbour County has added one new case of the virus since noon, the total for the county now 40.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.