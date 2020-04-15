EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 4,149 COVID-19 cases

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m., the state of Alabama now has cases 4,149 of COVID-19. The virus has claimed 122 lives.

In Alabama, 525 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since noon there are 143 new reported cases of the virus and six new reported deaths.

Lee County now has 281 cases of the virus, up from 226 at noon. There are 12 reported deaths from the virus in Lee County.

Chambers County has added nine new cases of the virus since noon, the total cases now 225. No deaths from the virus have been reported in Chambers County.

Russell County has 31 cases of the virus, adding one new case since noon. There are no reported deaths in the county.

Barbour County has added two new cases since noon, the number now at 13. No deaths have been reported.

Thanks to CTV Beam and the Phenix City Board of Education, students in Phenix City will have access to free wifi. The internet service provider will place wifi routers inside school buses. Those buses will then be parked at apartment complexes like L.P. Stough, Frederick Douglass, and many more complexes in the school district.

For the entire year of 2019, there were 130,586 unemployment claims in the Alabama. Now 2019 numbers have more than doubled just a month into the COVID-19 crisis. Between March 16th and April 14th – there have been 286,188 claims filed by Alabamians who are out of work due to the virus.

Today marks the first day of stimulus checks going to Americans as a result of the CARES Act. There is now an online tool to check the status of your check coming in through the IRS.

Health and advocacy groups are urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and legislators to expand the state’s Medicaid program as the coronavirus outbreak strains health care systems and takes its deadliest toll on people with underlying medical problems. A group of more than 60 organizations announced a renewed push to try to convince Alabama politicians to expand the state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. Alabama is one of 14 states that hasn’t raised income limits to allow more low-income people to qualify for Medicaid. Ivey said any discusion on Medicaid expansion must include how to pay for it.