EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 5,296 cases of COVID-19, 182 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues efforts to fight against the spread and effects of coronavirus across the state.

As of 6:45 p.m. CST Tuesday, Alabama has a total of 5,296 cases of COVID-19, the state adding 162 new cases since noon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Statewide, 182 people have died from the virus, with seven new deaths being reported since noon.

To date, 699 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Lee County now has 318 cases of COVID-19, adding one new case since noon.

Chambers County is now at 259 cases of the virus, with two additional cases reported since noon.

Russell County is at 48 cases, with no new cases being reported.

Barbour County has added five news cases of the virus since noon, the county now at 28 cases.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she intends to keep a stay-home order in place through April, striking a measured approach as some Southern states push to quickly reopen. Ivey said Tuesday that she intends – for now – to keep a stay home order in place through April 30. State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state has not quite met a federal recommendation of 14 days of declining cases before proceeding to an additional phase of reopening.

On Tuesday, many people gathered in protest in a massive rally near the Alabama State Capitol Building in Montgomery demanding that Gov. Ivey reopen Alabama. Around 50 people were seen driving around with signs and American flags on their vehicles. Another 50 or more people were standing in protest as they were spread out on the sidewalks holding signs, and flags yelling about the need to get back to work.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.