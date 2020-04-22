EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 5,589 cases of COVID-19, 196 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The state of Alabama continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus as numbers across the creep higher.

As of 6:55/5:55 p.m. Wednesday Alabama has a total of 5,589 cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state seeing an increase of 233 cases since noon.

Statewide Alabama has had 196 people died from the virus, with five new deaths reported since noon.

Lee County has added 12 new confirmed cases of the virus since noon, the total for the state now at 331 cases.

Chambers County has hit 270 cases, adding 12 new cases since noon.

Russell County is now at 52 cases, with four cases added since noon.

Barbour County has added one new case since noon, the total for the county now 29 cases.

A large chicken processing plant in East Alabama has had its third confirmed case of COVID-19. The AlaTrade plant in Phenix City had the latest employee test positive for the virus on Tuesday.

An Auburn technology company believes they’ve created a revolutionary product to simply, safely and quickly sanitize personal protective equipment in the health care industry. Aptar’s ActivShield technology is in the final stages of FDA approval. It could protect millions of medical workers battling COVID-19 at a low cost.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.