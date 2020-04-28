EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 6,687 cases of COVID-19, 242 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s work to fight back against the effects and spread of the coronavirus continues as state leaders begin planning to reopen the state in a phased approach.

As of 5: 15/ 6:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Alabama has 6,687 cases of COVID-19, adding 107 new cases since noon. One new death for the state has been reported since noon, the statewide death toll now at 242 people.

Since March 13, 911 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Lee County has added five news cases of the virus since noon, the total for the county now 373 cases.

Chambers County now has 291 cases, the county reporting two new cases since noon.

Russell County also added two new cases of the virus, the total for the county now 55 cases.

Barbour County now has 36 cases, adding just one new case since noon.

Governor Kay Ivey released plans to reopen Alabama, beginning April 30 at 5 p.m. according to new documents, updating the statewide health orders for COVID-19. The stay-at-home order will expire on April 30 and a safer-at-home order will take effect.

Ivey says that retail stores, beaches and non-emergency medical procedures can resume, with limits, later this week as she announced a loosening of state restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Ivey said a “safer at home” order will take effect Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires. Under the new order, hair salons, on-site restaurant dining, gyms and other places will remain closed through May 15. State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state has not met the White House’s guidelines of 14 days of a downward trajectory in case numbers in order to proceed to a phase one reopening.

The Alabama Department of Labor has launched a new tool to allow some job seekers to speed up the claims process for unemployment benefits. The UI Claims Tracker was added Tuesday to enable people who are eligible for the government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to upload their income documents directly. The state agency says it distributed more than $372 million in employment benefits to nearly 180,000 claimants between March 16 and April 24. The state says 64% of those seeking unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic have been issued payments.

The live tracker managed by the state showing coronavirus data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.