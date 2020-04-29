EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 6,904 cases of COVID-19, 255 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues to see more positive cases of coronavirus statewide as Governor Kay Ivey begins her phased approach to reopening the state economy.

As of 6:45/5:45 p.m. CDT the state of Alabama has a total of 6,904 cases of COVID-19. 125 new cases have been reported since noon. Statewide, 255 people have died from the the virus, the state adding 13 news deaths from the virus since noon.

To date, 951 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus.

Lee County has added nine news cases since noon, the total for the county now at 386.

Chambers County is now at 293, with two new cases.

Russell County remains at 55 cases.

Barbour County remains at 37 cases.

The live tracker managed by the state showing coronavirus data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.