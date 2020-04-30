EVENING UPDATE: Alabama now at 7,019 cases of COVID-19, 269 deaths

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama breaks 7,000 and inches closer 1,000 hospitalized statewide.

As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 7,019 cases of COVID-19, the state adding 76 new cases of the virus since noon.

Two more deaths from the virus have been reported, bringing the death toll from the virus to 269.

To date, 978 people have been hospitalized for treatment due to the virus.

Lee County has added eight new cases of the virus, the total for the county now at 394 cases.

Chambers County is now at 295, adding two new cases since noon.

The number of cases of the virus in Russell County remains at 55.

Barbour County remains at 37 cases.

The state stay-home order for Alabama expired at 5 p.m. and retail stores and beaches will be allowed to open with occupancy limits. Salons, barber shops, gyms, tattoo parlors, bars and on-site restaurant dining will remain closed until May 15.

More than 400,000 Alabamians have filed unemployment claims during the past six weeks as businesses were ordered closed, or stopped work, during the coronavirus outbreak. The Alabama Department of Labor announced the latest numbers. Nearly 75,000 new claims were filed last week. The record unemployment claims have been cited by politicians and groups eager to end closure orders.

Auburn University announced plans to recognize its spring 2020 graduates as commencement ceremonies have been postponed to August as a result of the coronavirus.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) gave a video conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus response, and discussed expanded testing going forward.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.