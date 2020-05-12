EVENING UPDATE: Alabama number of COVID-19 cases now at 10,310 statewide, with 430 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama officially began its reopening process for salons, restaurants, bars, and gyms, following Governor Kay Ivey’s amendments to the Safer-at-Home order last week.

As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,310 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 50 new cases of the virus since noon.

429 people have died due to the virus, with one new death since noon.

To date, 1,287 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County remains at 430 cases of the virus.

Chambers County is now at 321, adding one new case since noon.

Russell County has added two new cases since noon, the total number of cases now 83.

Barbour County is now at 64 cases, with one new case since noon.

The Lee County Commission is reopening county offices in Smiths Station and Opelika, though some restrictions will be in place to ensure safety for customers and employees.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing will conduct a ‘Hercs over Alabama, Salute to Heroes’ flight on May 12, flying over 10 cities across Alabama to show support for state residents and their efforts to combat the coronavirus. Check online to see if your town will be in the flight path.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.