EVENING UPDATE: Alabama reports 12,086 positive cases of coronavirus, with 452 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:45/5:45 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 12,086 cases of coronavirus statewide, 34 news cases since noon.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 489 people, with one new death reported since noon.

To date, 1,419 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County remains at 452 cases of the virus.

Chambers County is now at 329 cases, with one new case since noon.

Russell County remains at 105 cases of the virus.

Barbour County remains at 85 cases of the virus.

In Birmingham, the Levite Jewish Community Center will distribute fresh produce to needy families on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 450 fresh food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Alabama Splash Adventure will reopen on May 30, with staff implementing an umber of new cleaning and sanitation efforts to make the park safe for employees and guests.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.