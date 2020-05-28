EVENING UPDATE: Alabama reports 16,310 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 529 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 16,310 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 129 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 590 people.

To date, 1765 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County remains at 529 cases.

Chambers County is now at 344, with two new cases since noon.

Russell County has five new cases since noon, the total for the county is now 153 cases.

Barbour County remains at 131 cases.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Alabama saw its highest weekend surge in cases, and each day since has marked a record overnight increase. Rep. Sewell says that Alabama has been identified by experts across the country as one of the highest risk hot spots for a second coronavirus outbreak.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.