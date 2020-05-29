EVENING UPDATE: Alabama reports 16,823 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 535 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 16,823 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 513 new cases reported since Thursday evening.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 605 people, with 15 news deaths reported since Thursday.

To date, 1800 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County now has 535 cases, with six new cases reported since Thursday.

Chambers County has added six new cases, the total for the county now 350 cases.

Russell County is at 161 cases, with eight new cases.

Barbour County has eleven new cases, the total for the county now 142 cases.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.