EVENING UPDATE: Alabama reports 18,246 COVID-19 cases, with 550 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 18,246 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 226 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 644 people.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probably cases and deaths, with now 288 probable COVID-19 cases and two deaths probable for COVID-19.

To date, 1,876 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus.

Lee County has 550 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases. The county has added two new cases since noon.

Chambers County has 358 confirmed cases and 12 probable cases. The county has added three new cases since noon.

Russell County has 175 confirmed cases and one probable case. The county has added three new cases since noon.

Barbour County remains at 172 cases. The county has one probable case.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.