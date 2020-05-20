EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s COVID-19 cases now number 12,744 with 455 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:35/5:35 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 12,744 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 45 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 517 Alabamians, with three new deaths reported since noon.

To date, 1,498 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County now has 455 cases, with one new case reported since noon.

Chambers County has added one new case, the county now with 328 cases.

Russell County remains at 112 cases.

Barbour County is still at 92 cases.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.