EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s COVID-19 cases now numbered at 13,563, with 468 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 13,563 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 96 new cases reported since noon.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 537 in Alabama, with one new death reported since noon.

To date, 1,561 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 7,951 people have recovered from the virus.

Lee County remains at 468 cases of the the virus.

Chambers County is still at 330 cases of the virus.

Russell County has one new case reported since noon, the total for the county now 119 cases.

Barbour County is now at 103 cases, with three new cases reported since noon.

Alabama’s unemployment rate has jumped to 12.9% in April during the economic shutdown linked to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s the worst in nearly 37 years. Statistics released by the state Friday show nearly 217,000 people lost jobs from March to April. The change left 283,787 people without work statewide.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.