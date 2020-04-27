EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases now above 6,500, with 368 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As other states around the country see their infection rates for COVID-19 slow and begin to reopen businesses, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is expected to release plans for reopening the economy in the Yellowhammer state at a press conference tomorrow.

The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama still continues to increase. As of 7/6 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 6,539 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 228 reported dead to the virus.

The state’s numbers have risen since noon, when 6,429 positive cases had been confirmed by the ADPH.

In Lee County, there are 368 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 289, with 53 in Russell County, and 35 in Barbour County.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 888 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date.

A food bank event will be held on April 30 in Phenix City at Potter’s House Baptist Church to in partnership with Feeding the Valley, beginning at 10 a.m.

Governor Kay Ivey is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday regarding the state’s plans for reopening its economy.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones proposed legislation to create debit cards for COVID-19 relief payments, a move which was adopted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The live tracker managed by the state showing coronavirus data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.