EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases now at 9,375, with 419 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 9,375 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 327 new cases since noon.

So far, 383 people have died from the virus.

To date, 1,215 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County is now reporting 419 cases of the virus, the county adding new two cases since noon.

Chambers County has three new cases of the virus since noon, the total now at 311.

Russell County is up to 73 cases, with four new cases since noon.

Barbour County has two new cases, the total for the county now 53 cases.

Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference today, outlining adjustments to the state’s Safer at Home Order. The changes take effect May 11 at 5 p.m. CDT and will expire on May 22 at 5 p.m. CDT.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.