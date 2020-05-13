EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 10,617 with 434 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,617 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 53 new cases since noon.

449 people have died from the virus, with four new deaths since noon.

To date, 1,317 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County has added one new case of the virus and is now at 434 cases.

Chambers County remains at 324 cases of the virus.

Russell County remains 84 cases.

Barbour County remains at 69 cases.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

About two dozen people have died at an Alabama veterans nursing home due to coronavirus. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday that 23 deaths from the virus occurred at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The state-owned facility has a capacity of 150 residents, and 91 have tested positive for the virus.

The Republican leader of the Alabama Senate said Wednesday that the state’s coronavirus relief funds will not be used to build a new Statehouse, putting to rest the idea that drew an immediate backlash. Spending $200 million for new Statehouse was on a list, along with telemedicine and expenses related to the pandemic, that legislative leaders sent the governor of potential uses for the state’s $1.8 billion in CARES Act funding.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.