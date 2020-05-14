EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 10,968, with 443 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,968 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 268 news cases since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 467 Alabamians, the state reporting 17 new deaths since noon.

To date, 1350 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County is now at 443 cases, with seven new cases since noon.

Chambers County has added one new case since noon, the total for the county now 325 cases.

Russell County now has 92 cases, adding four new cases since noon.

Barbour County has four new cases since noon, the total for the county now 73 cases.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the suspension of jury trials through the summer because of the coronavirus outbreak. In an administrative order, justices said in-person court proceedings can resume beginning May 15 at the discretion of presiding local judges. However, jury trials shall remain suspended until Sept. 14. The court had earlier suspended in-person court proceedings, although hearings were happening by telephone and videoconference.

Alabama’s Department of Education is already planning ahead to determine what the Fall 2020 School year will look like for thousands of students across the State. Superintendent Eric Mackey says districts selecting to delay their start date could help them in the adjustments they will make.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.