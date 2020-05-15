EVENING UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 11,373, with 444 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 6:30/5:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 11,373 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 157 new cases reported since noon.

So far the virus has claimed the lives of 483 Alabamians, with seven news deaths reported since noon.

To date, 1,386 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Lee County has 444 cases of the virus.

Chambers County remains at 326 cases of the virus.

Russell County has added five new cases and is now at 96 cases.

Barbour County is now at 79 cases, adding five new cases.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting the last of five separate graduation ceremonies today for its 2020 graduates. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

Gov. Kay Ivey is asking lawmakers to change a spending bill to detail how the state will spend more than $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief fund. The Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have been in a tug-of-war over control of the funds. Ivey wrote to legislators and told them she is returning the spending bill with an executive amendment to detail where the COVID-19 funds should be used. Lawmakers will decide Monday when they return to Montgomery whether to accept the governor’s proposed changes.

New unemployment claims have leveled off somewhat in Alabama after a record 470,000 people applied for job loss benefits during the coronavirus outbreak. The Alabama Department of Labor reported that nearly 27,000 unemployment claims were filed last week. More than 17,800 of those claims are COVID-19 related. About 29,000 people filed the previous week. The numbers are well above normal unemployment levels in the state, but down from the start of the pandemic when as many as 100,000 claims were being filed weekly.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.