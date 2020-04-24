EVENING UPDATE: No new cases of coronavirus cases in Alabama since noon

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As the number of coronavirus cases across the country has continued to increase, Alabama has not gained any new cases since noon today.

As of 7/6 9.m. CDT, there are still 5,832 confirmed cases in the state. 197 have been reported dead as a result of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Those numbers are the same as at noon, showing no change from the data released by the state earlier today. The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

In Lee County, there are 340 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 275, with 54 in Russell County, and 30 in Barbour County.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows a total of 768 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date.

In Phenix City, Ala., more than three dozen employees have tested positive for coronavirus at the Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. The hospital has also reported approximately 11 patients who tested positive for the virus. Those cases have been reported to the ADPH.

Across the state of Alabama, almost 250,000 Alabamians had applied for unemployment benefits as of March 14. The Alabama Department of Labor continues to process unemployment claims at a historic rate. While your unemployment claims may be approved, there are some rules regarding a return to work, or remaining unemployed longer.

Governor Kay Ivey is working with state health officials on plans to reopen state businesses as the April 30 stay-home order ending time approaches.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.