 

Ex-band teacher pleads guilty to sex crime involving student

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:


 CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama high school band director accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Court records show that Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman entered her plea Tuesday to a reduced charge of distributing obscene matter to a student.

The 29-year-old former Chilton County High School worker received a one-year suspended sentence with two years of probation.

Al.com reports that she was initially charged with two felonies.

A deputy district attorney says Steinman was arrested in February after Clanton police received a report of a relationship between her and the student.

