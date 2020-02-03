Ex-prison officer accused of sexual misconduct with inmates

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A former correctional officer at a federal prison in Alabama is accused of sexual misconduct involving female inmates.

A complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court accuses Adrian L. Stargell of subjecting the two women to sexual contact without their consent at Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville.

Court records don’t specify the nature of the contact. He’s charged with two counts of depriving someone of their rights under color of law; and making false statements during the investigation.

Authorities say Stargell was an education specialist at the prison. His arraignment is set for Feb. 13 in Birmingham.