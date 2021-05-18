Exclusive: Auburn mayor details $45-million Buc-ee’s development

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn is inching closer to inking a deal with Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based gas station and retail shopping center considered a travelers destination and delight. News 3 spoke exclusively with Auburn’s Mayor about the project he’s calling transformational for the loveliest village on the plains ahead of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where a development agreement is on the agenda.

“It’s over 50,000 square feet, almost 500 parking spaces, 120 gas pumps. It’s a significant project, and we think it will be a great stimulus for many great things in our community. What’s most exciting is the revenue created in this facility is new revenue to our city. People driving past our community will now, we hope, stop and spend money in Auburn,” said Mayor Anders.

Buc-ee’s is expected to locate its fourth Alabama location off Auburn’s Technology Parkway at exit 50 on a 35-acre parcel of land the city plans on annexing into the city limits. Buc-ee’s is known for its pristine restrooms, cheerful staff, along with fantastic food selections like Lone Star State Bar-B-Que, sweet treats, and Beaver nuggets.

The project is a $45-million investment and is expected to generate millions for Auburn’s economy. Buc-ee’s executives will attend Tuesday’s city council meeting. The Texas-based company has pledged a $50,000 donation each year for city projects. Buc-ee’s is expected to hire 170 workers, making around 15 dollars an hour, with benefits

“We will be considering a number of measures related to this project primarily the city council will be looking at a development agreement with Buc-ee’s. It’s a transformational project. It’s transformational for our community. It’s transformational for this intersection, and it’s going to be a difference-maker for the City of Auburn. We are excited about it,” said Mayor Anders.

If all goes as planned, Buc-ee’s could open in Auburn by January 2023.