EXCLUSIVE: Lee County crash survivor says God and seatbelt saved life

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A horrifying image of a mangled vehicle split in two after a weekend crash in Lee County is going viral from WRBL’s social media pages. The image as a powerful reminder of how seatbelts save lives.

Monday, News 3 was able to speak with 28-year-old Rodrecius Ford who survived the crash. Ford says he’s a walking miracle because of God and a seatbelt.

Ford’s 2012 Dodge Avenger before the crash

This is a split-screen of what Ford’s car looked like before the Saturday morning crash and what it looked like after the crash.

Ford’s 2012 Dodge Avenger after the crash

“I shouldn’t be here technically and scientifically. I shouldn’t be here. The man above saved me for some reason. The seatbelt saved my life, and it can save somebody else’s,” said Ford.

Saturday, Ford was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger along Lee Road 188 on his way to work.

“I remember going into the curve, and there was a truck in my lane, I swerved in the grass to miss it, but I couldn’t get back on the road I flipped the car twice and blacked out,” said Ford.

Ford remembered waking up in the back of an ambulance and was taken to East Alabama Medical Center. Ford’s mother, Cynthia, remembers walking into the Emergency Room and seeing her son awake and alert. She showed him the picture of his crashed vehicle.

Ford suffered a broken bone in his hand, a scrape on his nose and head, along with a sore neck and shoulder. Other than those minor injuries, he seems to be just fine. He’s in a lot of pain.

“I just thank God he is still here,” said Cynthia Ford.

Alabama Troopers say before you even put the key in the ignition, take a few moments to buckle up and make sure your passengers are kiddos are properly restrained too, the five-second action is the best thing you can do to survive a crash.

“The worst part of this job is going to notify a person that their loved one has passed away in a crash. Most crashes are avoidable, and while a seatbelt won’t help you avoid a crash, it is your best chance of surviving one,” said Trooper Benjamin Carswell.

Ford’s mom is a truck driver. She wears her seatbelt and has always urged her children to do the same. Ford says he is grateful to be alive and is more than happy to share his seatbelt survival story to encourage others to buckle up too.