Experiencing senior year in a pandemic, EHS students reflect

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)- The Eufaula High School seniors have missed out on cherished parts of the high school experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior year usually entails prom, football games and college applications. For Eufaula’s senior class, their final year of high school the pandemic put a stop to key social events, in-person college tours and extracurricular activities.

For Senior Halle Poole, her final year on the Tiger Robotics team was not what she had anticipated. Her team went from competing in cities like Montgomery and Auburn to shifting their season online.

“Not being able to be together with my peers, which happen to be some of my closest friends, it was very hard to make that transition into doing things on my own,” Poole said.

Beyond extracurriculars, students missed out on one of the most highly anticipated nights of high school. Prom was cancelled for the class of 2021.

Although they dressed up and had a “Senior Lead Out” event, it wasn’t the same as having a prom night of their own.

“I didn’t get to go in 11th grade either because it was cancelled, so I never really had a real prom,” Eufaula High School senior, Daniel Clayton, said.

Despite it all, their class has relied on each other to get through the unconventional ending to their high school experience.

“We are just a strong class and especially this year it’s grown even closer because of the obstacles we’ve had to face,” Senior Executive President Madison Moorer said. “Even though we know that we may not have the same opportunities, we can still have a great time.”

They say the one blessing is that they’ve become well versed in maintaining their relationships through tools like Zoom, which they will continue to use as they head off in their separate ways for college.