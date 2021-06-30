FAA awards grant money to eight Alabama airports

ALABAMA – Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says eight Alabama airports will benefit from more than $8 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for airport improvements. Two north Alabama airports are on the list. Scottsboro Municipal Airport – Word Field will get almost $95,000 to buy land for development.

Huntsville Executive Airport will receive more than $1.7 million to do an airport-related environmental study and redo a runway.

A total of eight grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $8,296,066 for the following airport projects: