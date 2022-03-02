ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – Laura Jackson was waiting for her son to come home from school on March 1, 2007, when the most tragic event in Enterprise history occurred.

More News from WRBL

A tornado struck the City of Progress, leaving unimaginable damage and 9 lives lost, 8 of those were Enterprise High School students.

“It was a very long day, a very emotional day, a very draining day,” Jackson said.

Kathy Strunk was a teacher at Enterprise High School that day, but more than that, she was a mother. Kathy was there when her daughter was taken by the effects of the tornado.

“When I came out I told my students and Katie’s class next door there is no way we are going to be able to get out of here because we are about to go under a warning again,” Strunk said. “It was very soon after that.”

15 years later now, she along with the families of the other victims taken that day have found comfort in each other.

“Grief is a lonely thing you have to go through it alone, but when you know there are other people that have gone through the same experience at the same time,” Strunk said. “We’re all alone but we are together.”

Even after 15 years, the support from everyone in the community helps these families remember their loved ones and make sure they are never forgotten.

” Today, 15 years later it just means the world that the community still supports us, and still reaches out to us, and still loves us, and the fact after 15 years the families can still get together,” Jackson said.