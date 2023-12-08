BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) after the body of their son, who died at Ventress prison in Barbour County, allegedly had a heart missing and was decomposing.

Brandon Clay Dotson, 43, died on Nov. 16 at Ventress, the same day he was up for parole, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court by his estate.

“Although he was not sentenced to die by an Alabama court, Mr. Dotson’s sentence to the custody of the ADOC for a period of incarceration was tantamount to a death sentence,” the lawsuit stated.

After spending days trying to collect Dotson’s body from ADOC, the family finally received their son on Nov. 21. However, the family claims that Dotson’s body had severely decomposed by that time. Then, after consulting with an autopsy pathologist to examine Dotson’s body, the family discovered that his heart was missing.

“The Alabama Department of Corrections – or an agent responsible for conducting the autopsy or transporting the body to his family – had, inexplicably and without the required permission from Mr. Dotson’s next of kin, removed and retained Mr. Dotson’s heart,” the lawsuit stated.

Dotson’s family is asking for his heart to be returned to them, as well as answers as to what happened to him.

“Defendant’s overall mistreatment of Mr. Dotson’s body and the Dotson family amounts to outrageous conduct that needlessly and recklessly intensified the family’s emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit.

ADOC has not responded to the Dotsons’ lawsuit.