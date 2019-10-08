Family in disbelief after a 12-year-old boy dies in a deadly shooting

Family members say the pain is unbearable after learning 12-year-old John Jones died of his injuries at an Atlanta hospital following a shooting.

“Undescribable pain, disbelief. It’s like you’re standing in a road and everything is moving around you but you can’t step out of that zone that you’ve been tossed into because of what happened,” Padgett said.

The family says Jones was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. Jeana Padgett is a close family friend. She says her favorite memory with Jones is from their trip to Panama City Beach this past summer.

“He went to the beach for the first time this summer and he got to experience what a wonderful place that is. He loved playing in the water and discovering what was in the ocean,” Padgett said.

The family says Jones was a very loving and affectionate young boy who was a die hard Alabama football fan.

“Every weekend when a game was on he was watching it. He loved his Alabama with his daddy. His daddy and him would sit there and they would watch it and they would have a ball,” Kelly Crawford, a close family friend, said.

The family says they would like to bury him in an Alabama jersey signed by his favorite player, Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa. If you would like to get in contact with the family click here for their gofundme page or if you have any information on how Jones a signed Alabama jersey.

The shooting still remains under investigation.