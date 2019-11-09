Family of Aniah Blanchard gets support from Beth Holloway with blue ribbons

Auburn, Alabama (WRBL) As police continue to search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the family is receiving a wide range of support from a mother whose child went missing in 2005.

Beth Holloway came to Auburn this afternoon putting up blue ribbons throughout the community. Holloway says this tragedy sticks with her because her 18-year-old daughter Natalee Holloway went missing on a trip to Aruba.

Ribbons were displayed at the Chevron gas station on South College Street and at the Evergreen student apartments where she lived.

Blue ribbons were taped to honor Blanchard’s favorite color. The director from the non-profit, Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, helped taped the ribbons.

Holloway says with posting the ribbons, she hopes Aniah is brought home soon.