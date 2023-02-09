MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man killed by Mobile police has filed a lawsuit against the city.

Treyh Webster was killed on Feb. 4, 2021 when members of Mobile’s SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant at a home on Lakeview Drive East near Cody & Airport.

It’s been two years since Treyh Webster was shot and killed by Mobile Police. But now, his family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, the officers involved, and now Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste. Battiste was the police chief at the time of the shooting.

According to police, SWAT officers announced themselves as they entered the home on Lakeview Drive east around 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2021. They say officers were met with gunfire coming from a back bedroom. A SWAT officer returned gunfire hitting and killing 18-year-old Treyh Webster.

The lawsuit says otherwise, it alleges the SWAT officers entered the home without knocking and without identifying as police officers.

The lawsuit claims one of Treyh Webster’s family members was sleeping on the living room couch near the front door and had an AR-15 rifle for protection. The lawsuit says he pointed his weapon at the officers who entered the home but lowered it when he realized they were police officers, attempting to warn others inside the home about their presence.

The lawsuit claims officers told people inside the webster home they “didn’t need a search warrant.”

The lawsuit also says the officers fired at Treyh Webster hitting him in the back of the leg and the side of his torso when he was unarmed. The lawsuit also claims he didn’t attempt to grab a weapon.

The lawsuit claims the SWAT officers had no probable cause for using deadly force.

Police were serving two warrants that morning, one for Treyh, who was out on bond for robbery first degree. The second warrant was for 22-year-old Tyhre Webster, who was out on bond for shooting into an occupied/unoccupied vehicle. The lawsuit alleges Tyhre was half asleep in his bed when police opened fire inside his home. It claims police entered his room and punched Tyhre in the face, throwing him to the ground. The lawsuit also says one of the SWAT officers “pressed a boot on the back of his neck to hold him down.”

We reached out to the city to get their response to this lawsuit, they say they cannot comment on pending litigation.