Fatal Birmingham shooting linked to fight at Alabama State Fair, police report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that left one woman dead and others injured in the Elyton Village housing project Sunday is believed to be connected to a fight that broke out at the Alabama State Fair the day before, the Birmingham Police Department reports.

Police say there were two separate shootings that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at Elyton Village. The first shooting involved a 16-year-old boy who was transported to Children’s of Alabama with unknown g injuries, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

While on the scene, officers heard multiple shots fired nearby. Upon investigation, officers found a victim in the 4th Court West Alley lying unresponsive. The victim was identified as Fannie Carter, 66, who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in the second shooting and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Birmingham PD said.

The BPD believes the shootings stemmed from a fight that took place at the Alabama State Fair Saturday and that those involved in the fight met up at Elyton Village to “finish the fight.”

“The two adult victims wounded were caught in the crossfire,” the department stated.

There are no suspects in custody as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the fight at the Alabama State Fair is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or the BPD homicide division at 205-254-1764.

