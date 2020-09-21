Fatal Birmingham shooting linked to fight at Alabama State Fair, police report

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith and Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that left one woman dead and others injured in the Elyton Village housing project Sunday is believed to be connected to a fight that broke out at the Alabama State Fair the day before, the Birmingham Police Department reports.

Police say there were two separate shootings that happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday at Elyton Village. The first shooting involved a 16-year-old boy who was transported to Children’s of Alabama with unknown g injuries, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

While on the scene, officers heard multiple shots fired nearby. Upon investigation, officers found a victim in the 4th Court West Alley lying unresponsive. The victim was identified as Fannie Carter, 66, who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in the second shooting and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Birmingham PD said.

The BPD believes the shootings stemmed from a fight that took place at the Alabama State Fair Saturday and that those involved in the fight met up at Elyton Village to “finish the fight.”

“The two adult victims wounded were caught in the crossfire,” the department stated.

There are no suspects in custody as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the fight at the Alabama State Fair is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or the BPD homicide division at 205-254-1764.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 74° 57°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 76° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 63°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 79° 63°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 68°

Friday

81° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 69°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Sunday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories