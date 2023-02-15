MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a father who allegedly killed his 13-month-old daughter Sunday, according to a release.

Deandre Franklin, 31, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated child assault.

Officers were called to Bay Towne Apartments on Sunday, Feb. 12 at around 1:04 p.m. for an unresponsive 13-month-old. Mobile Fire-Rescue pronounced the toddler dead on the scene, according to the release.

A preliminary autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.