MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School.

Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about the incident from social media when the post was sent to him.

In the video recorded by another student, Baker’s son is seen leaving a lunch table after another student hurls anti-black and anti-gay slurs, referring to his son as a “gay a** n*****.”

After seeing the video, Baker was angry and disappointed that the school did not alert him first about the incident.

“When I saw the video, it hurt my son, it hurt me,” said Baker. “It touched the community in a bad way. Me as a parent, his grandmother was called. The administrator–the principal didn’t call us at all. The way we found out, the parents, was from Facebook, and we was mad.”

The incident didn’t hurt just upset him, it also upset his son. Baker said his son didn’t know he was being recorded, so he saw the video on social media at the same time his father did.

“Right now the way it was affecting my son,” said Baker. “He didn’t want to go to school. He was crying. I prayed for him. I told him it’s a mean world.”

According to Baker, the student who called his son the slurs was suspended. Rena Philips, a spokeswoman with Mobile County Public Schools provided WKRG News 5 with a statement that reads:

“I cannot comment on anything specifically as it involves minors. But we have handled it in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.”

After the video has gained a lot of traction on Facebook, Baker says that he has received a large amount of support from community members. He encourages other children who have faced discrimination at school to share their stories.

“I want everybody to stand up,” said Baker. “Talk about it. Share it. Get into the community.”

Baker is unsatisfied with the consequence given to the other student. He wants the other student to get expelled. Currently, he is considering placing his son in another school.